U.S. Administration Announces $1B Defense Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State says Washington is allocating a defense aid package for Ukraine worth $1 billion, which includes ammunition for air defense systems, HIMARS missiles, artillery shells, armored vehicles, and other armaments.

The relevant information was posted on the Department's website Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"Following passage of the national security supplemental, the United States is today announcing a significant new package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine to support the brave Ukrainian people as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia's aggression," the press release reads.

At the same time, it is specified that the total value of the package is estimated at $1 billion. This includes anti-aircraft missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, precision aerial munitions, anti-armor weapons, as well as small arms. In addition, the US allocates equipment and spare parts for previously provided equipment.

"We are sending a powerful message today about the power of American leadership as we support Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

The United States will continue to work with the coalition of more than 50 countries we have assembled to provide critical support for Ukraine's forces," the State Department emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law H.R. 815 on national security supplemental, which includes more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.