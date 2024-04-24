Jamala To Become Ukraine's Spox For ESC 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian singer Jamala will be the spokeswoman for Ukraine at Eurovision 2024.

That's according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy , Ukrinform reports.

Jamala will announce the scores from the National Jury on live air of the Eurovision Grand Final on May 11, which will be broadcast by Suspilne.

The ministry added that the singer will announce the scores for the first time after winning the contest Stockholm in 2016 with the entry "1944". The singer sealed Ukraine's second-ever Eurovision win.

"Although I have already been in many roles in the past seven years, announcing the scores from my home country will be my first such experience. In fact, it is a really big responsibility, I believe. Especially since Sweden is somewhat close to me as it has occupied a special place in my heart since 2016. I haven't been to Malmö, but I hope to experience this incredible atmosphere of the competition and the city itself through live broadcast," Jamala stressed.

Soon, the delegation of Ukraine at Eurovision 2024 will head off to Malmö, Sweden, where on April 27, Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil will perform at their first rehearsal on the main stage of this year's Song Contest - the Malmö Arena. Ukraine will perform in the first semi-final, on May 7, going on stage the fifth.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine will be represented at ESC 2024 by a duo of Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil. The two recently performed at the largest promo concert held in the capital of the Netherlands, Amsterdam.