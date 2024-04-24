Ministry Of Oil: Latest Changes In Oil, Gas Field Calls For New Media Strategy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Head of the Public Relations and Media Department at Kuwait's Ministry of Oil Sheikh Tamadher Khaled Al-Sabah said on Wednesday that the latest developments and changes in the oil and gas field call for developing a new oil media strategy.

This was presented by Sheikh Tamader at the Oil and Gas Industry Basics Forum, which is held at the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) headquarters, ending on Thursday.

She stated that oil media covers news and information related to oil, including the production of oil and gas, reports, prices and other related topics, noting that it aims to provide accurate data to the public.

She also added that the Public Relations and Media Department at Kuwait's Ministry of Oil focuses on issuing publications that cover oil activities in Kuwait, noting that it aims to achieve high performance and digital transformation as well as provide a cooperative work environment. (end)

