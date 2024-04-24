Three Palestinians Injured By Israeli Army Gunfire In Hebron..

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Hebron / PNN /

Three Palestinians, including two women, were injured tonight by Israeli forces' gunfire at Halhul Bridge, north of Hebron City.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces stationed at Halhul Bridge fired live bullets directly at citizens' vehicles, wounding two women, aged 63 and 30, in addition to a 19-year-old youth.

Several vehicles were also damaged, the correspondent added.

The injured were transferred to a hospital in Hebron, where their conditions were described as moderate.