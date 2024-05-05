Karwa Showcases Sustainable Mobility Innovations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mowasalat (Karwa) played a prominent role as the Official Transport Partner at the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, organised under the patronage of HE the Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif al-Sulaiti at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

The forum, according to a statement from Karwa, served as the perfect stage for the launch of its latest initiative - the introduction of 10 electric school buses that will run during a pilot project for schools until the end of this academic year, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).

Dr Eng Saad bin Ahmed al-Mohannadi, chairman of the Board of Directors of Mowasalat (Karwa) said Mowasalat is committed to environmental sustainability across all its business segments and has already successfully electrified more than 70% of its public transport fleet, resulting in environmental benefits and economic gains.

“The company is moving steadily towards the utilisation of renewable energy and the adoption of modern transport technologies and innovations to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030,” he said.

On the first day of the forum, Mowasalat (Karwa) presented the latest technologies used in fleet operation rooms, at the company's exhibition booth. Attendees and delegations had the opportunity to take rides in the autonomous e-bus that was set up on a route around the QNCC to experience Level-4 autonomous e-mobility.

Visitors also learned about the electric school bus that was launched during the forum. Ahmad Hassan al-Obaidly, CEO of Karwa extended his gratitude to the Ministry of Transport (MoT) and the organisers of the forum, the first of its kind in the region.

On the second day, Ahmed Mohamed al-Binali, Public Transport director at Karwa, participated in a panel discussion titled 'Success Factors for Qatar's AV Strategies'. His insights shed light on the strategic approach and technological advancements that Mowasalat adopted to help drive Qatar's progress in the field of autonomous vehicles (AV) in the public sphere.

On the third day, Karwa welcomed a special delegates' tour at Lusail Depot, the world's largest electric bus depot. This event offered an in-depth look at the company's extensive facilities and operations that support the country's sustainable transport network.

