(MENAFN- 3BL) As we commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy in Bangladesh, where 1,134 workers lost their lives and thousands were injured, Cascale reaffirms its commitment to ensuring workplace safety. The organization emphasizes its efforts to prioritize human rights due diligence in collaboration with industry partners across its diverse ecosystem. You can read more in our blog post titled, On Rana Plaza Anniversary, Cascale Members Recommit to Worker Safety .

