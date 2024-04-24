Photos And Video: Rashami Desai BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Unhooked Blouse; Netizens Mock Her Latest Outing

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) TV star Rashami Desai raised many eyebrows with her sultry blouse and uncomfortable dress at her friend Arti Singh's 'sangeet' ceremony and received severe backlash. One said, 'She Can't Even Hook It'.

Rashami Desai, a popular television actress, rose to prominence following her excellent performance in the television series Uttaran.



Despite her bright smile and pleasant demeanour, the actress is frequently the object of trolls and body shaming. (WATCH VIDEO )

Nonetheless, Rashami constantly ignored all the negative by keeping her head up and remaining unconcerned. The diva's stunning presence at her pal Arti Singh's star-studded sangeet was questioned for her attire.

Rashami Desai appears in a viral video wearing a dazzling rose-gold lehenga with a sexy top and dupatta. However, the Bigg Boss 13 star was spotted suffering during her picture shoot, fighting to walk in her costume.

She can be seen hoisting her lehenga with both hands while attempting to walk about. Despite wearing a heavy lehenga and feeling uncomfortable, Rashami smiled brightly at the paparazzi while posing for the camera.

However, other netizens quickly pointed out that Rashami's blouse's last hook was open, mocking her for it. Not only that, but several social media users body shamed Rashami and made unpleasant comments.

A member of the public said, "No offence on anyone weight but why wear uncomfortable clothes when you can even hook the garment and walk uncomfortably." Another commented, "Blouse fattne wali hai".

Rashami has previously received criticism for her fashion choices. Previously, the gorgeousness attended the red carpet of the Grazia Young Fashion Awards and was brutally mocked for her dress.

Rashami wore an all-black, body-hugging jumpsuit with a cross-bow-style plunging neckline to the occasion. Subtle makeup, gold hoops, and bangles complemented her appearance.