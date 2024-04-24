Defence Secy To Lead Indian Delegation To SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane will represent India at the annual meeting of the Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states being organised in Kazakhstan on April 25-26, a statement said on Wednesday.

According to the Defence Ministry, the meeting will review regional security issues within the SCO, including the defence cooperation initiatives.

Aramane will deliver India's statement at the ministerial meeting. He will also hold meetings with Defence Ministers of friendly SCO countries to discuss bilateral defence cooperation.

The SCO comprises Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, and Iran.