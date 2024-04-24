Oman's FM Receives Bahraini Counterpart

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Oman's Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi and his Bahraini counterpart Doctor Abdullatif Al-Zayani, affirmed Wednesday the importance of a ceasefire and putting effort into avoiding further conflict in Gaza.

This came in a statement from the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs after receiving Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs during his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting the ministers discussed recent developments and the need for a ceasefire, as well as reaching a just solution for the Palestinian cause as per International resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Both sides stressed the depth and history of the relations between the two countries, and touched on the programs of the joint committee, whose next session will be held in Oman during this year, and signing a new number of agreements and memorandums of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation.

Al-Busaidi expressed Oman's confidence in the success of the 33rd Arab Summit to produce constructive results that serve everyone in the region with security and peace, it will be hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on May 16. (end)

nfa











MENAFN24042024000071011013ID1108133135