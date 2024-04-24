Iran aims for 2M hectares in extraterritorial cultivation for food security

(MENAFN) The head of the extraterritorial cultivation program within Iran's Ministry of Agriculture has outlined plans to allocate two million hectares for extraterritorial cultivation as part of the country's 7th National Development Plan (2023-2027), aiming to bolster food security.



“According to the seventh development plan, this year, nearly 400,000 hectares of extra-territorial cultivation should be carried out in the target countries to supply the country's strategic needs for agricultural products,” Aghareza Fotouhi stated.



Fotouhi identified Iraq, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, several African countries, and Latin America as the designated target countries for extraterritorial cultivation.



“Considering the limited water and soil resources in the country, climate change, and population increase, one of the most important priorities in the agricultural sector is investing in extraterritorial agriculture,” the official declared.



In January, the Iranian Agricultural Ministry announced Africa as its primary choice for extraterritorial cultivation within its ongoing programs. Under the current government administration, Iran has prioritized new strategies to enhance collaboration with Africa, with a particular emphasis on agriculture.



As part of these strategies, preparations are underway for the inaugural meeting of the Iran-Tanzania Joint Economic Committee. To facilitate discussions for this meeting, the Iranian Agriculture Ministry convened a session to explore potential agreements and memorandums between the two parties.



Tanzania holds significant importance in East Africa, and Iran is actively pursuing measures to broaden its economic relations with the country. This move aligns with Iran's broader efforts to strengthen its ties with African nations, particularly in the agricultural sector.

