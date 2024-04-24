(MENAFN) Israel provided no proof to back its allegations that United Nations Relief as well as Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) workers assisted Hamas’ October 7 assault on the Jewish colony, an independent review commissioned by the United Nations has found. The Israeli administration stated in January that twelve UNRWA workers assisted in the assault, in which the army party murdered nearly 1,100 humans in Israel also captivated nearly 250 captives to Gaza. West Jerusalem has also stated that 190 UNRWA workers given intelligence as well as logistical backing to the fighters, also permitted Hamas to utilize the organization’s buildings as safehouses.



An independent committee guided by previous French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna detected no proof to back these allegations, in line with a statement released on Monday. “Israel made public claims that a significant number of UNRWA employees are members of terrorist organizations. However, Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence of this,” the statement said. In a separate statement, three Nordic research teams aiding Colonna’s investigation stated that “Israeli authorities have to date not provided any supporting evidence nor responded to letters from UNRWA in March, and again in April, requesting the names and supporting evidence that would enable UNRWA to open an investigation.” Colonna’s probe discovered that UNRWA on regular basis shares lists of its workers with Israeli powers, also that West Jerusalem has not raised any worries regarding the organization`s staffing thirteen years ago.

MENAFN24042024000045015687ID1108132667