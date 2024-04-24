Missiles launched at US base in Syria

(MENAFN) More than five missiles were launched at a United States base in northeastern Syria, the news agency stated on Sunday, quoting two unknown Iraqi security representatives. The missiles were allegedly fired from the city of Zummar in northwestern Iraq. The news agency did not clarify if there were any fatalities.



The Iraq-located team Kataib Hezbollah later issued a declaration stating that it had chosen to continue assaults on United States personnel. “What happened a short while ago is the beginning,” the team stated, as cited by another news agency. Iranian-supported armies had paused their assaults against United States army installations in the area in February, following Washington firing of rebellious air-raids on dozens of targets in Iraq as well as Syria. Armies fired missiles as well as fighter aircrafts against United States forces in the Middle East no less than 150 times between previous October, when the Israel-Hamas conflict began, as well as February, capped by an assault that murdered three United States citizens also injured 40 others at an outpost in Jordan.



Sunday’s assault included a missile launcher mounted on a tiny truck, the news agency reported. An Iraqi military officer stated that the truck caught fire in a blast from unfired missiles also was clearly struck in an air-raid, perhaps by United States forces. The unknown armies escaped the region in a different automobile. The occurrence came one day following a deadly explosion at an Iraqi army command post north of Baghdad. The blast allegedly murdered one member of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) also wounded eight other humans.

