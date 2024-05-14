Woman Held In Gurugram For Killing Young Son, Illicit Love Affair Suspected To Be Reason

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, May 14 (IANS) A woman in Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly strangling her nine-year-old son to death, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in Sarhaul village of Gurugram when the 28-year-old woman allegedly strangled the boy at home using a towel.

The woman's husband Arvind Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, has been working as a labourer in the Sector-27 area of Gurugram for the past year. The family came here in Gurugram four years ago, police said.

Based on his complaint, a case of murder was registered and the woman was picked up for questioning and confessed to killing her son, they said.

However, police said they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the killing but suspect that an illicit relationship of the accused could be the sole reason behind the incident.

"A murder case has been registered against the woman based on her husband's complaint. The woman had tried to mislead the police but later she confessed her crime. The actual reason behind the incident is yet to be known," Sector-17/18 police station SHO, Inspector Surender, said.