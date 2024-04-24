Indian Car Owners And Their Expectations From Political Parties Contesting The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 24th April 2024: Park+, a super app for car owners, today released the results of a comprehensive survey designed to understand Indian car owners' expectations from political parties contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The survey sample consisted of over 50,000 car owners from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Chennai.



With over 4.5 Cr+ cars running on Indian roads today, Indian car owners form the backbone of the Indian middle class. Their demands for better roads, friendly traffic police personnel, and better traffic management are key election demands that political parties can address to bring delight back to owning a car in India.



Key findings from the survey include-



Top priority given to better road infrastructure by car owners (98%)

81% of Indian car owners demand a more friendly traffic police force (both men & women)

Followed by better management by traffic police to counter road rage/dangerous driving (61%)

83% of women car owners want more women traffic police personnel on highways & main roads

72% of car owners felt that waterlogging was a major concern during monsoon season



Citywise key findings:



Top 3 demands by Delhi NCR car owners: Friendly traffic police personnel, Better road infrastructure, better traffic management during office hours

Top 3 demands by Mumbai car owners: Counter water logging problems, traffic management during peak office hours, illegal parking on roads

Top 3 demands by Bengaluru car owners: Stricter rules for road rage, illegal parking on roads, better traffic management during office hours

Top 3 demands by Ahmedabad car owners: Better road infrastructure, more traffic police personnel, better traffic management during office hours

Top 3 demands by Chennai car owners: Better traffic management during office hours, stricter rules for road rage, illegal parking on roads



Commenting on the survey results, Mr. Amit Lakhotia, CEO and Founder of Park+, expressed, "At Park+, our main business objective is to bring delight back to car ownership. This pan-India survey is a step in the same direction to understand car owners' pain points/gaps and attempt to bridge these gaps by bringing all stakeholders together. The survey sheds some interesting light on the demands of Indian car owners from the political parties contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. With over 4.5 Cr+ cars running on Indian roads today, Indian car owners form the backbone of the Indian middle class, and their demands for - better roads, friendly traffic police personnel, and better traffic management are key election demands that political parties can address to bring delight back to owning a car in India. At Park+, we will continue to engage with our 1.5 Cr car owners to understand their pain points and share them with relevant external stakeholders."



Commenting on the findings, Akhilesh Srivastava, Road Safety Ambassador-IRF, IT Advisor ITDA, and President ITS INDA FORUM, said, "Driving on Indian roads is one the most dangerous and stressful activities for any Indian car owner. We lack basic driving ethics, road rage is highly prevalent, our traffic police force is overstretched, and road infra is still in its infancy (needs rapid improvement/overhaul). The survey throws up some very interesting insights with respect to the demand for a more friendly traffic police force and more women traffic police personnel to manage traffic and address women driver issues. I am optimistic that this survey will catalyze the political parties to address these issues and make Indian roads safer and smarter. Collaborative efforts between the government authorities, car owners, and relevant stakeholders will be essential in addressing these concerns effectively".





About Park+



Founded in 2019, Park+ is a super app for car owners that solves their daily challenges, ranging from parking and FASTag management to car insurance, automated vehicle access control systems, and EV charging stations. Backed by Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners, Park+ today hosts India's largest community of car owners on its platform. Park+ is present in 2,500+ residential societies, 250+ offices, and 35+ malls across 20+ Indian cities.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Aashita Gupta

Email :...

Mobile:- +91-7006659107