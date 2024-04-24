Azerbaijan, Bashkortostan Ink 3 Documents

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Three documents were signed between Azerbaijan and the RussianRepublic of Bashkortostan at the Azerbaijan- Bashkortostan BusinessForum held in Baku on April 24, Azernews reports.

The parties concluded two cooperation agreements - between theAzerbaijan Exhibition Organizers Association and the BashkortostanExhibition Company, and between Azerbaijan's "MT Group" andBashkortostan's "Bashinkom" company, as well as a memorandum ofunderstanding between the "AEF" company and "Davlekonovskiy BreadFactory".

During the signing ceremony, Deputy Executive Director of theExport and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Tural Hacılı notedthat the purpose of today's event is to develop the non-oil sectorbetween Azerbaijan and Bashkortostan. According to him, the aim ofthese signed documents is to promote relations between the twocountries.