Apoorva Arora Says Her ‘Family Aaj Kal’ Director Gives Actors Safe Space To Be Vulnerable

Actress Apoorva Arora, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming show 'Family Aaj Kal', has shared her experience working with director Parikshit Joshi on the show.

The actress said that Parikshit creates a safe space for his actors and at the same time gives them the room to be vulnerable for their character so that the emotions come out nicely for the camera.

Elaborating on the same, Apoorva said:“It's a very freeing feeling for an actor when a director is so trusting and creates a safe space for you to not only live and breathe in the skin of the character but also be vulnerable in so many ways.”

She further mentioned:“I'm really happy that I could live up to the expectations because I'm always a director's actor first. So if my director is happy, I'm happy.”

Parikshit, who expressed his gratitude on Instagram for their collaboration, referred to Apoorva as his“First Heroine” highlighting the significance of their partnership in his career. The two have been best friends since their time in 'The Screen Patti' and 'The Viral Fever'.

Earlier, in his Instagram post, Parikshit wrote: "You've been a part of lot of my 'FIRSTS'... This is a special FIRST, and the fact that you're my FIRST HEROINE makes me really happy and content." He expressed gratitude for Apoorva's contribution to their projects, including the UPSC video and their roles in 'Family Aaj Kal.'

He emphasised the seamless collaboration they shared: "People say working with friends can be tough, not when you're the friends.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Apoorva will be next seen in Rohan Sippy's directorial 'Unreal'.