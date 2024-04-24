UNDP, MSMEDA Strengthen Collaboration To Empower Local Communities In Aswan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) of Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting local communities through joint initiatives.

During a visit to Aswan governorate, UNDP Resident Representative in Egypt, Alessandro Fracassetti, and MSMEDA CEO, Bassel Rahmy, met to discuss ongoing projects and explore new avenues for collaboration.

“Our partnership with MSMEDA is crucial, especially as we strive to create more job opportunities,” said Fracassetti.



“Our visit to the Women's Productive Cooperative for Heritage Handicrafts in Aswan exemplifies our focus on economic empowerment, promoting resilience, and improving livelihoods.”

The visit highlighted the success of joint efforts in Aswan. The rehabilitation of the health clinic in Karkar village and the creation of job opportunities have improved healthcare access for both Egyptian and Sudanese families while strengthening the community's self-sufficiency. Additionally, awareness campaigns implemented through local NGOs are equipping communities with the knowledge and tools to improve their health and well-being.

Fracassetti further emphasized their commitment to sustainability by planting a tree with Rahmy on Earth Day.

“This symbolizes our dedication to environmental protection and preserving our planet,” he stated.

Rahmy commended UNDP's role in supporting MSMEDA's development projects. These projects incorporate best practices to improve infrastructure, promote community development, create job opportunities, and foster micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“MSMEDA is committed to integrating environmental considerations into the MSME sector,” said Rahmy.“We are actively pursuing eco-friendly projects aligned with UN climate change conferences' recommendations and promoting a transition to a green economy.”

One such initiative involves encouraging micro-enterprises to adopt solar-powered water pumps. Rahmy highlighted the ongoing cooperation with international organizations like UNDP as a testament to their confidence in Egypt's economy. He also praised the Ministry of International Cooperation's role in supporting and financing MSMEDA's activities.