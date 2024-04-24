Egypt, Lithuania Forge Ahead In ICT Collaboration

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Amr Talaat, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, welcomed Marius Skuodis, Lithuania's Minister of Communications and Transport, along with his delegation, to the ministry's headquarters in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

The session was graced by the presence of Arturas Gailius, Lithuania's Ambassador to Egypt, Sherif Farouk, Chairman of the National Post Authority, Mohamed El-Fouly, Technical Affairs EVP at the Egyptian Telecommunications Company, and key figures from both nations' communications ministries.

Key discussion points included bolstering Egypt-Lithuania ties in ICT, with a focus on digital transformation, postal services, contracting, cybersecurity, and AI. The assembly also delved into the strides made in Egypt's ICT sector, the ministry's investment-friendly initiatives, and the nurturing of a skilled ICT workforce. Additionally, the spotlight was on national projects aimed at upgrading digital infrastructure and the Egyptian Post's advancements and services offered nationwide.

Talaat highlighted that the dialogue signifies the onset of a new collaborative chapter in ICT between the two countries, referencing his 2022 visit to Lithuania that laid the groundwork for this partnership.

He noted Lithuania's prowess in digital transformation and IT infrastructure, which has spiked the demand for projects that exceed local companies' capacity. This surge presents a collaborative avenue for Lithuanian firms to partner with Egypt's ICT sector, particularly in establishing contracting hubs in Egypt and tapping into the Egyptian talent pool to meet Lithuania's labor market demands in these domains.

The ministers discussed mutual learning opportunities between the Egyptian and Lithianian postal authorities, focusing on parcel delivery, e-commerce promotion, and the provision of financial, postal, and government services.

The conversation also covered joint efforts to enhance Egypt's digital infrastructure, including the transition from copper to fiber optic networks, and the proposed student exchange programs between Egypt's Information Technology University and Lithuanian academic institutions. A future cooperation protocol encompassing these areas is slated for signing.

Skuodis lauded Egypt's remarkable progress, especially in the ICT sector, and confirmed Lithuania's governmental support for business expansion and international partnerships.

He expressed Lithuania's commitment to advancing its digital infrastructure, citing the country's leadership in Europe with an 80% coverage of fifth-generation network services.

Skuodis also acknowledged potential collaboration in digital infrastructure with specialized Lithuanian firms and commended Egypt's postal sector expertise, which paves the way for bilateral knowledge exchange.

Post-meeting, Skuodis toured the New Administrative Capital, applauding the centralized location of ministries within the government district.

Talaat's 2022 visit to Lithuania was a pivotal moment for discussing enhanced cooperation in ICT, focusing on digital transformation, capacity building, and innovation.