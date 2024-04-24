Dr. Rajkumar's 94Th Birth Anniversary: 10 Unknown Facts About Multi-Talented 'Annavru'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dr. Rajkumar, celebrated on his 94th birthday, was more than a Kannada cinema legend. His career spanned over 200 films, marked by ethical roles and cultural advocacy. Despite being kidnapped by Veerappan in 2000, he remained resilient. Known for his contributions to the Kannada language movement, he received prestigious honours like the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His profound influence on Indian cinema and culture cements his status as a revered figure, transcending the boundaries of time.

Here are ten fascinating facts about Dr Rajkumar that many might not know:



Rajkumar, born Singanalluru Puttaswamayya Muthuraju, rose from humble beginnings to become a cultural icon and an emblematic figure in the Kannada film industry. His journey in entertainment began at the tender age of eight with the Gubbi Drama Company, long before he became a film star.



His formal education was brief, ending after the third standard, as he chose to follow in his father's footsteps, who was also a travelling actor.



Though he is remembered for his iconic lead role in *Bedara Kannappa*, Rajkumar's first appearance was in the film *Sri Srinivasa Kalyana* (1952), where he played a minor role as one of the Saptarishi.



Throughout his career spanning over 200 films, Rajkumar never portrayed a villain, smoked on screen, or played a drunkard, maintaining his image as the hero in every narrative.

Rajkumar was kidnapped by the infamous bandit Veerappan in 2000 and was held captive for 109 days in the forests of Southern India.

His significant involvement in the Gokak movement, which advocated for the primacy of the Kannada language, highlighted his dedication to cultural advocacy, transforming him from a film icon to a leader.

Rajkumar was not only an actor but also a trained classical singer, known for his distinct diction in Kannada. He began singing in his films in 1974, and despite some technical imperfections, his songs were beloved for their lyrical clarity.

He uniquely sang an English song in the 1978 film *Operation Diamond Rocket*, marking a rare linguistic crossover in Kannada cinema.

His illustrious career earned him numerous accolades including eleven Karnataka State Film Awards, ten South Filmfare Awards, a National Film Award, and prestigious honours like the Padma Bhushan in 1983 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1995.

Rajkumar was affectionately known by various titles such as Nata Saarvabhouma (Emperor of Actors), Bangarada Manushya (Man of Gold), and Annavaru (Respected Elder Brother), each reflecting the deep respect and admiration he commanded.