President Of SOCAR Discusses Cooperation Issues With British Officials

Rovshan Najaf, president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan(SOCAR), met with British ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, andEmma Thomas, co-chair of the United Kingdom Export FinanceDepartment (UKEF) on global origin, Azernews reports, citing the SOCAR.

SOCAR noted that at the meeting the cooperation relationsbetween the two countries have been successfully continued invarious fields, including the energy sector. The long-term andeffective activity of British companies in Azerbaijan was noted important role of the global energy projects implemented at theinitiative of Azerbaijan in the energy security of the region,including Europe, was discussed.

During the conversation, SOCAR's projects implemented inAzerbaijan and various countries, its transformation from an oiland gas company to an international energy company, and otherstrategic goals defined in the Corporate Strategy until 2035 werereported.

Within the framework of the meeting, views were exchanged onrenewable energy, fair energy transition, decarbonization, "NetZero", digitization and development of human capital, and otherissues of mutual interest.