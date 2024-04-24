QNB Launches Unique Olympic Games Paris 2024 Campaign For Its Visa Credit Cardholders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced an exciting new campaign for its Visa credit cardholders. This campaign offers cardholders an exclusive opportunity to attend The Olympic Games Paris 2024, courtesy of Visa.

Throughout the campaign, taking place between 7 April 2024 to 6 June 2024, Visa cardholders stand a chance to win one of six all-inclusive travel packages for two to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, courtesy of Visa. This incredible opportunity includes the privilege of witnessing the opening and closing ceremonies of The Olympic Games.

To enter the draw, customers are required to spend a minimum of QAR 50,000 during the campaign period. Each additional QAR 1000 spent beyond the qualifying amount will grant cardholders one additional entry for local spending and five entries for international spending to the draw. Newly issued QNB Visa credit cardholders will receive ten entries once they reach the minimum spending criteria.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of QNB Retail Banking Group said:“We are thrilled to launch this latest Olympic Games Paris 2024 campaign, thanks to Visa, bringing exclusive packages for this major event to the winners, including both Opening and Closing Ceremony. We remain committed to provide safe, convenient, and rewarding electronic payment experience to our customers”

Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said:“QNB's Olympic Games Paris 2024 promotion is a great example of how our clients can leverage Visa's sponsorship to create exclusive, rewarding, and memorable experiences for their Visa cardholders.

Given that the Olympic Games is one of the most watched sporting events globally, it's also a strategic move that can significantly promote the use of digital payments and support local businesses. We're proud to enable these initiatives that bring value to our clients and Visa cardholders, while also contributing to Qatar's digital commerce agenda.”