Rising Temperatures, Dry Conditions Forecast Over Next Few Days

Amman, April 24 (Petra) -- A significant uptick in temperatures is expected over the next few days, accompanied by dry weather conditions across various regions of the kingdom.According to reports from the Jordan Meteorological Department, Wednesday will see a continuation of the upward trend in temperatures, with a generally dry climate prevailing.In most parts of Jordan, including the desert, valleys, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, relatively hot weather will prevail. Dusty conditions may intermittently affect desert areas, while high-level cloud cover is expected in some regions. Moderate southeasterly winds are also forecast.On Thursday, the impact of the dry and hot air mass is expected to intensify, resulting in temperatures soaring approximately 10-12 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. Partly cloudy skies at higher altitudes are anticipated, with dry and relatively hot weather persisting over mountainous areas and other regions. Southeasterly winds will remain moderate, occasionally causing dust disturbances, particularly in desert locales.However, a slight reprieve is anticipated for Friday, as the influence of the hot air mass diminishes somewhat. While temperatures may decrease marginally, they are forecast to remain above the seasonal average. Partly cloudy skies are expected, accompanied by moderate northeasterly winds that may stir up dust in desert regions.In terms of temperature ranges today, East Amman is forecast to experience highs and lows ranging from 34 to 20 degrees Celsius today, while West Amman will see temperatures between 32 and 18 degrees Celsius. Northern highlands can expect temperatures ranging from 31 to 19 degrees Celsius, while Sharah highlands will see temperatures between 31 and 18 degrees Celsius. The Dead Sea region will see temperatures ranging from 39 to 25 degrees Celsius, while the Aqaba Gulf area will experience temperatures between 41 and 26 degrees Celsius.