One-Fifth Of Americans Think About Next Vacation While On Vacation

One in five Americans are“always” thinking about planning their next vacation while on vacation, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults who travel found that one in five long to be on vacation again the day they get back (21%) and another 27% said this feeling sets in within a week.

The average person spent 11 days on vacation in 2023.

Looking ahead, the average American wants to spend 15 days on vacation in 2024 and, if they had unlimited PTO, they'd want to spend 18 days.

Conducted by OnePoll for timeshare brand Club Wyndham , the survey found that 89% of those surveyed said vacation reduces their stress levels, even temporarily, with 84% saying a vacation can relax them and decrease stress for up to two whole weeks upon returning.

A majority of respondents said that they consider vacations as a form of self-care (86%).

Similarly, eight in 10 would be interested in a“do-nothing” vacation where they sit by the pool, beach or inside reading a book or relaxing.

“According to the survey, more than 70% of potential travelers count down to their vacation, and a majority long to travel again just one week after returning home,” said Annie Roberts, senior vice president of club and owner services at Club Wyndham.“With today's travelers often putting a great deal of time and thought into the trip planning and dreaming stages to ensure a vacation that is well tailored to their interests, it's not surprising that they want to experience the 'vacation glow' again and again.”

To make sure they get what they're looking for, those surveyed go to great lengths to plan their vacations.

Respondents want to steer clear of discomforts like sharing a bathroom with others (27%) and want to avoid situations where they would have difficulty sleeping (27%).

Nearly a quarter of travelers said sharing a hotel room isn't ideal and the same percentage said small hotel rooms were a dealbreaker (23%, each).

Most Americans surveyed said that when on vacation with others, they prefer having their own or extra space to spread out (79%), including 82% of parents.

If they had their dream hotel room, respondents would make sure there was Wi-Fi (55%), a private balcony or outdoor area (41%), a large bedroom (37%), a large bathroom (33%) and a full-sized kitchen or kitchenette (32%).

“With nearly a third of respondents (29%) spending most or all their time at their hotel or resort while on vacation, it's clear that travelers deserve more than just a place to sleep,” said Roberts.“People want to ensure their vacation decisions bring them quality, consistency and peace of mind for their entire experience. Accommodations that actually enhance your vacation, like separate bedrooms, bathrooms and full-sized kitchens, offer travelers a special luxury - the chance to gather comfortably to enjoy shared moments that become lifelong memories.”

