Azerbaijan Notes Growth In Number Of Visitors To National Parks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) 16,925 people visited Azerbaijan's national parks inJanuary-March of this year, 35.3% more than a year ago, accordingto the report of the State Tourism Agency, Azernews reports.

According to the information, 16,588 (37.6% more) of localtourists visited national parks within 3 months.

During the reporting period, among foreign tourists, 337 (34.4%less) people visited national parks. Goygol National Park (GNP) isthe most visited in the country. In January-March, 11,155 (38.6%increase) people visited GNP. As of April 1, 11,062 (39% more)people visited this park among local tourists.

Foreign tourists visited Absheron National Park (AMP) the most 3 months of this year, 140 (20.6% more) foreign tourists visitedAMP.

In the reporting period, the fewest visits were made to HirkanNational Park. 198 people went to this park in 3 months. 194 ofthem (18.2% more) were local, and 4 (2 times more) were foreigntourists.