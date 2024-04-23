(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) GA-ASI Mojave Lights Up the Yuma Desert in Live-Fire Demonstration Minigun Integration Showcases the Firepower and Versatility of STOL UAS; Highlights Ability to Rapidly Integrate New Multi-Mission Capabilities



SAN DIEGO, CA, Apr 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) confirms that its Mojave Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) destroyed static targets in live-fire tests on April 13, 2024, validating the system's battlefield relevance and recording another milestone for the demonstrator aircraft.

GA-ASI partnered with Dillon Aero to mount two of Dillon's DAP-6 Gun Pod Systems onto the Mojave aircraft. Mojave performed seven passes across two flights during the demonstration, expending around 10,000 rounds of ammunition as the UAS shredded a variety of targets.

"Seeing our Mojave perform this live-fire demo really emphasizes the versatility of the Mojave UAS and what it can do," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "Mojave has the ability to act as a sensor, shooter, and sustainer while mitigating threat environments and vulnerabilities and safeguarding human lives."

Mojave and its short takeoff and landing (STOL) capability has built significant interest in the military and aerospace communities. Mojave is unique: a UAS with significant payload capacity that can perform in areas once considered unsuitable for UAS operations. Its ability to

take off and land from unimproved landing sites

at short distances as well as

operate from aircraft carriers

- as it did in November 2023 as part of a demonstration with the United Kingdom's Royal Navy - is capturing imaginations and changing expectations about how large unmanned systems can be used.

The live-fire demonstration took place at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, and was funded via GA-ASI's internal research and development budget.

The Mojave technical demonstrator shares common systems and components with GA-ASI's modernized Gray Eagle 25M, effectively providing an expeditionary Gray Eagle STOL capability. In addition to a wing kit option for Gray Eagle, GA-ASI is planning one for the larger MQ-9B aircraft, which includes SkyGuardian®

and SeaGuardian®

models.

The actual Mojave STOL UAS with multi-mission payloads will be on display in GA-ASI's booth (#792) at the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit in Denver, Colorado, April 24-26, 2024.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable RPA systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator®

RPA series and the Lynx®

Multi-mode Radar. With more than eight million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent situational awareness. The company also produces a variety of sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas.

Avenger, Lynx, Predator, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

