MATTER Honored With Clarivate South Asia Innovation Award 2024 In Automotive Category

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India MATTER , a pioneering force in India's Electric mobility and energy landscape, proudly announces winning the Clarivate South Asia Innovation Awards 2024 in the Automotive category, solidifying its position as an Emerging Player. This esteemed accolade, conferred by Clarivate, a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics, celebrates MATTER's relentless commitment to innovation and technological excellence in the realm of clean energy & mobility solutions.

At MATTER, innovation is not just a goal; it's a way of life. With a steadfast focus on revolutionizing India's energy landscape, MATTER stands at the forefront of developing cutting-edge future mobility products and advanced energy storage solutions. Operating through two key segments – MATTER Mobility and MATTER Energy – the company is committed to reducing carbon footprints, enhancing energy efficiency, and empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to a greener, more sustainable world.

In the fiscal year 2023-2024, MATTER's intellectual property achievements have been remarkable, with 15 granted patents and 62 published patents. Till date MATTER has a portfolio of 250+ patent applications including 25 grants and 76 publications. These patents are strategically aligned with addressing key industry challenges and providing innovative solutions in critical areas such as thermal management of motor and battery packs, on-board chargers, cell-array technology, end-of-life testing, power pack assembly, gearbox assembly, various motor assemblies, and vehicle frame design.



Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, Co-founder and Group CTO of MATTER





Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, Co-founder and Group CTO of MATTER , expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Matter works with a relentless passion for solving the people and planet's problems in the energy and mobility domain through technology and a steadfast drive for innovation. Our team's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible has led to transformative breakthroughs that redefine India's journey towards energy independence. This recognition fuels our determination to continue pioneering sustainable energy solutions that make a positive impact on both the planet and its people."





With a dedicated team of over 500 highly skilled and experienced individuals, MATTER continues to drive innovation forward, shaping a cleaner, brighter future for generations to come.





About MATTER

MATTER is a technology start-up guided by its vision to be the most dynamic company driving India to a sustainable future. Since its inception in January 2019 in Ahmedabad, MATTER has invested extensively in technology development with the“ Innovate in India ” approach to develop futuristic electric vehicle platforms and energy storage systems. Matter recently launched its first geared electric motorbike for the Indian market. All the components for MATTER's products have been designed by its team in-house and manufactured in India. MATTER's range of mobility products will redefine user experience by incorporating best-in-class technologies and innovation.