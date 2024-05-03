Japan Vs Uzbekistan AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 (Final)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Both Uzbekistan and Japan will have their eyes set on one target when the two teams meet in Doha today - to clinch the second AFC U23 title.

Having missed out on a second Asian crown at the 2022 final at home, Uzbekistan will look to repeat their heroics from 2018, while Japan will aim to relive the memories from 2016 when they won the U23 Asian title in Doha.

90+13' Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov ( Uzbekistan U23 ) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90+10' Penality saved. Umarali Rahmonaliyev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

90+7' VAR Checking: Uzbekistan U23 Penalty.

90+4' Substitution, Japan U23. Takashi Uchino replaces Ayumu Ohata.

90+3' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Umarali Rahmonaliyev replaces Diyor Holmatov.

90+3' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Otabek Jo'raqo'ziev replaces Husain Norchaev.

90+1' Goal! Japan U23 1, Uzbekistan U23 0. Fuki Yamada (Japan U23) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryotaro Araki.

85' Substitution, Uzbekistan U23. Ibrokhim Ibragimov replaces Jasurbek Jaloliddinov because of an injury.

81' Attempt missed. Mao Hosoya ( Japan U23 ) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hiroki Sekine with a cross.

81' Attempt blocked. Yu Hirakawa ( Japan U23 ) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

79' Abduvohid Ne'matov ( Uzbekistan U23 ) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

75' Seiji Kimura ( Japan U23 ) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

74'A ttempt missed. Fuki Yamada (Japan U23) header from the centre of the box.

73' Attempt missed. Alisher Odilov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is just a bit too high following a fast break.

72' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

72' Substitution, Japan U23. Sota Kawasaki replaces Rihito Yamamoto.

71' Substitution, Japan U23. Fuki Yamada replaces Kein Sato.

71' Delay in match because of an injury Saidazamat Mirsaidov ( Uzbekistan U23 ).

68' Attempt missed. Ruslanbek Jiyanov ( Uzbekistan U23 ) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jasurbek Jaloliddinov.

67' Attempt missed. Muhammadqodir Hamraliev ( Uzbekistan U23 ) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jasurbek Jaloliddinov.

66' Attempt blocked. Jasurbek Jaloliddinov ( Uzbekistan U23 ) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslanbek Jiyanov.

62' Substitution , Japan U23. Yu Hirakawa replaces Shota Fujio.

62' Substitution, Japan U23. Ryotaro Araki replaces Kuryu Matsuki.

52' Delay in match because of an injury Husain Norchaev (Uzbekistan U23).

52' Attempt saved. Joel Fujita (Japan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kuryu Matsuki.

50' Attempt blocked. Kuryu Matsuki (Japan U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Second half begins!

Japan 0 - 0 Uzbekistan

HALF TIME

45+4' Attempt blocked. Muhammadqodir Hamraliev (Uzbekistan U23) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jasurbek Jaloliddinov with a cross.

45+3' Attempt blocked. Alibek Davronov (Uzbekistan U23) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diyor Holmatov with a cross.

44' Attempt missed. Saidazamat Mirsaidov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jasurbek Jaloliddinov.

41' Attempt blocked. Abdurauf Bo'riyev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Saidazamat Mirsaidov.

38' Attempt saved. Ruslanbek Jiyanov (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Husain Norchaev.

35' Delay in match because of an injury Husain Norchaev (Uzbekistan U23).

28' Attempt missed. Kein Sato (Japan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

17' Attempt blocked. Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alibek Davronov.

16' Mao Hosoya (Japan U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12' Attempt saved. Jasurbek Jaloliddinov (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

12' Attempt blocked. Abdurauf Bo'riyev (Uzbekistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

8' Attempt missed. Husain Norchaev (Uzbekistan U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alisher Odilov.

7' Shota Fujio (Japan U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

7' Delay in match because of an injury Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev (Uzbekistan U23).

Match begins!

Japan fans at the stadium!

Uzbekistan fans at the stadium!

Player line-up

IN VIDEO: Players arrive at the stadium!