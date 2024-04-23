Explore, Connect, Share! GYMD Debuts Groundbreaking Solutions At Hannover Messe

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On April 22nd, the Hannover Messe, Germany's grand industrial expo, officially opened. As a leading Chinese industrial solution provider, GYMD Digital Technology Co., Ltd made its appearance at Booth G09 in Hall 15, showcasing its proprietary digital service platform for the industry-Geega Industrial Internet Platform. Centered around“green intelligent manufacturing,” the platform displays digital technology-enabled achievements and successful experiences, capturing the attention of a global audience on the opening day.

This year's expo, themed“Injecting Vitality into Sustainable Industrial Development,” focuses on the latest trends in Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, and energy supply. GYMD presented a series of digital twin-based solutions covering key areas such as design R&D, digital supply chains, intelligent manufacturing, energy consumption optimization, and carbon management. Built on proprietary industrial software, these services support the entire lifecycle of digital transformation for enterprises, accelerating the development of new productive forces driving sustainable industrial growth.







A Digital Foundation Empowering Intelligent Manufacturing Transformation Across Industries

Embracing a digital-native philosophy, GYMD has developed a unified digital base and a suite of industrial software products along with a corporate value assessment system, enabling cross-industry general adaptability and flexible fit for both discrete and process industries.

The innovation of this product suite lies in revolutionizing the traditional digital factory architecture by utilizing big data and artificial intelligence. It transforms numerous traditional digital systems into functional modules necessary for rapid business closure, featuring plug-and-play and automated installation kits that help enterprises quickly start production and gain a first-mover advantage.

Additionally, the company has developed proprietary industrial software that deposits mechanistic models and optimization algorithms, catering to diverse customer needs in key business scenarios like process optimization and quality analysis. This software reduces redundant costs, enhances product quality, and strengthens core competitiveness, overall assisting enterprises in delivering products faster and of higher quality.

– Empowering the Discrete Industry







In the discrete industry, GYMD has deeply empowered the entire vehicle manufacturing industry, serving leaders like Geely, LYNK& CO, Zeekr, and Dongfeng across more than 40 production bases. It has also driven the“chain” digital transformation of large, medium, and small enterprises along the industrial chain, covering nearly 1000 chain enterprises in fields including new energy batteries, molds, hot forming, stamping and welding parts, and instrumentation. The empowerment focuses on R&D design, supply chain management, process and quality control, energy saving, and emission reduction.

Taking the LYNK& CO automobile factory in Chengdu as an example, with the help of GYMD, the factory has achieved a 15% reduction in order delivery cycles, a decrease of CNY 3 million in inventory costs per year, an 80% reduction in the rate of dimensional defects, and a 30% improvement in spot welding problem-solving efficiency. The factory has been awarded the“Level 4 Capability Maturity Model Manufacture,” becoming the only vehicle manufacturing enterprise in the western region with such certification, and one of only three main engine plants nationwide to be selected.

– Empowering the Process Industry







In the process industry, GYMD empowers high-energy-consuming sectors like electrolytic aluminum, coal coking, and phosphorus chemical industries with solutions that focus on energy saving, carbon reduction, intensive production, and quality and cost improvement. It continues to create benchmarks for green and low-carbon transformation, with the“Integrated Coal, Electricity, and Aluminum Solution” leading the way for the electrolytic aluminum industry and setting up national-level“Green Low-Carbon” model factories. It also serves several leading chemical industry companies with“Coal Coking Full Industry Chain” and“Phosphorus Chemical Full Industry Chain” intelligent manufacturing solutions, which have been included in the national Ministry of Industry and Information Technology demonstration list.

Taking the BaiKuang Group's Debao Aluminum Factory as an example, GYMD focuses on coal consumption at power plants and on the production, energy consumption, material consumption, and cell conditions at aluminum plants. It achieves transparency in production processes, unified process control, and scientific management decisions, enhancing overall management efficiency by 25% and reducing carbon emissions by over 100,000 tons annually, achieving an economic benefit of over CNY 80 million in energy saving and emission reduction alone.

From domestic to international markets, GYMD's industrial digital services have also gained recognition from numerous international partners, empowering global customers in Malaysia, Singapore, Serbia, and other countries, covering industries such as complete vehicle manufacturing, port logistics, and thermal power generation.

At the Hannover Messe, GYMD will also launch the“Global Ecological Partnership Initiative” on the 23rd, calling on enterprises, experts, and developers in the global industrial digitalization field to join hands in creating more leading solutions and benchmarks, and to build a global industrial intelligence innovation ecosystem.