Road, Park Named After Amir In Celebration Of His Highness' Visit To Bangladesh

Dhaka: As an expression of warmth and appreciation for the visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Bangladesh, the authorities of Bangladesh named a road and a park in the capital, Dhaka, after HH the Amir.

The step reflects the welcome and deep appreciation for the visit of HH the Amir, which aims to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields.

The park is located in the "Kalshi" area of the "Mirpur" municipality in the capital, Dhaka. The road connects "Mirpur" Square and the "Kalshi" Bridge in the capital, Dhaka.

The road and park are now known as "Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Road and Park." The park was built under the supervision of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

HH the Amir's visit to Bangladesh attracted the attention of local media, which described it as an important opportunity to strengthen and develop relations between the two countries in various fields, especially trade, energy security, diplomacy, and the military field.

The media also described the naming of a road and a park in the capital, Dhaka, after HH the Amir as a kind of welcome and warmth to the visit, which will undoubtedly open new horizons for bilateral cooperation.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in the capital Dhaka on Monday on a state visit to the Republic of Bangladesh during an Asian tour.