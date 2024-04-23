Man Stabbed To Death In Gurugram After Roadside Spat, Two Accused Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 23 (IANS) A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in Gurugram's Sector 37 on Tuesday by two allegedly drunk men after a roadside spat, police said, adding that both accused have been arrested.

The victim was identified as Avinash alias Rikki.

According to the police, he was rushed for treatment to the PGIMS, Rohtak due to knife injuries but succumbed during treatment, police said.

Based on a complaint by the father of the deceased, a team from Sector-10A police station led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar nabbed the duo accused within a few hours of the incident.

The accused were identified as Mohit, a resident of Sector-5, Gurugram and Sandeep, a resident of Saraswati Enclave, Gurugram.

Upon interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were standing at Sector-37 T-Point on the Hero Honda-Basai Road in an intoxicated state and had an altercation with the victim, after which they stabbed him and fled the spot.

A case of murder and under the Arms Act was registered against them at the Sector-10A police station.