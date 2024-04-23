KANZ Jewels Hosts Spectacular Golden Evening With Bollywood Sensation Padma Shri Kailash Kher And Cricket Legend Brian Lara

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai , UAE - KANZ Jewels, the oldest jeweler family in Dubai, dating back to 1958, recently hosted a mesmerizing evening of glamour and luxury, celebrating their esteemed customers in an unforgettable Golden Evening event. The highlight of the evening was the captivating live performance by Padma Shri Kailash Kher, accompanied by his renowned band Kailasha, setting the stage ablaze with their soulful melodies. KANZ Jewels is synonymous with fine jewelry craftsmanship, renowned for its exquisite designs and meticulous attention to detail. Founded by Arjun Dhanak's great-grandfather, their legacy of excellence spans generations, solidifying our reputation as a trusted provider of luxury jewelry.

The Golden Evening, held at an Grand Hyatt, was an ode to the timeless beauty and elegance of KANZ Jewels' creations, showcasing their latest collections in an ambiance of splendor and sophistication. The event served as a platform to express gratitude to KANZ Jewels' loyal clientele for their unwavering support and patronage over the years.

'Tonight was truly a golden moment for us, as we had the privilege of celebrating the enduring bond we share with our valued customers,' remarked Mr. Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of KANZ Jewels. 'Their trust and loyalty have been the driving force behind our journey, and it was our pleasure to create an evening that honored their continued support.'

Mr. Arjun Dhanak, Director at KANZ Jewels, shared the proud legacy of their family business, saying, ' The Golden Evening was a celebration of our rich heritage and the enduring relationships we've built over generations.' Guests were treated to an unforgettable musical extravaganza as Padma Shri Kailash Kher and his band mesmerized the audience with their soulful melodies, setting the stage on fire with their electrifying performance.

Adding to the excitement, Mr. Brian Lara graciously signed bats for select lucky attendees, turning their evening into an unforgettable treasure trove of memorabilia. These autographed souvenir bats became prized possessions for those fortunate enough to receive them, embodying the spirit of excellence and exclusivity that defines KANZ Jewels.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were eminent Bollywood personalities, including Dilip Tahil, Gulshan Grover, Priyamani, Rohit Roy, and Nimisha Sajayan, adding to the glitz and glamour of the evening. Additionally, renowned individuals such as Anna Ben, Antony Verghese, Rajpal Yadav, Raza Murad, and Rajat Rawail graced the event with their presence, contributing to the festivities.

The event was also honored by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Mr. Pankaj Modi, brother of the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi. Other notable guests included Mr. Andrew Naylor, Head of Middle East and Public Policy at the World Gold Council, Mr. Yatin Patel, Deputy Consul General of India, and Mr. B M Jamal Hossain, Consul General of Bangladesh.

With a crowd of over 1400

enthusiastic attendees, the Golden Evening was a resounding success, with everyone enjoying the festivities to the fullest. As the curtains drew to a close on the Golden Evening, guests departed with fond memories of an enchanting night filled with music, laughter, and the timeless allure of KANZ Jewels' creations. The event served as a testament to KANZ Jewels' unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedication to creating magical experiences for its discerning clientele.



