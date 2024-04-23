COP29 To Pave Way For Three S Caucasian Countries To Cooperate In Future, Says President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I think that this agenda will lead to strengthening of securitymeasures in the Caucasus, I mean, in the Southern Caucasus ingeneral, and will create opportunities for at least consultationsamong three Southern Caucasian countries, which lead the way tofuture cooperation,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressedthe international forum themed“COP29 and Green Vision forAzerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Azernews reports.

“I think it's a unique chance now. We've been deprived of thatsince the collapse of the Soviet Union, unlike the Baltic States,which started their independent journey in a peaceful environmentwhile we had wars. So now, it's a chance to turn that page, andwe're doing it, and I think COP29 is an excellent example,” thePresident of Azerbaijan noted.