Tahtamouni, GGGI Officials Talk Jordan's Green Transport Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 23 (Petra) -Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamouni, met with the Regional Representative of Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in the Middle East, Mahamadou Tounkara, GGGI Jordan Country Representative, Christophe Assicot, and its Senior Sustainable Transport Officer, Dr. Mohammad Naser.During the meeting, Tahtamouni highlighted importance of working with GGGI's experts to help study possibility of implementing the concept and funding of green transport projects and related sustainable enterprises to reduce carbon emissions and save operational costs.Tahtamouni said cooperation with GGGI, which has established an office at the ministry's headquarters and secures experts in this field, would contribute to develop and build the ministry's worker capabilities and its affiliated bodies to implement green transport concept, in line with Economic Modernization Vision and the Transport Sector Strategy.The minister indicated that the government aspires to implement projects that would enhance green transport concept in Aqaba ports, Jordanian airports, and the third phase of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.For his part, Tounkara said GGGI will provide all types of technical support to Jordanian Ministry of Transport and help provide funding sources for green transport projects in the Kingdom, pointing out that implementation of such enterprises would save "significant" operational costs.Meanwhile, Assicot expressed happiness in cooperating and coordinating with Jordanian Ministry of Transport and providing comprehensive studies to implement green transport projects in the Kingdom that reduce emissions, save operational costs and promote modern sustainable transport.