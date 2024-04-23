Erdogan welcomes Egyptian foreign minister in official visit to Turkey

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Sameh Shoukry, the Foreign Minister of Egypt, who was on an official visit to Turkey. The meeting between the two took place at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul, although no specific details regarding the discussions that occurred during the closed-door session were disclosed. The gathering marked a significant development in diplomatic relations between Turkey and Egypt, which have experienced periods of tension in recent years.



Prior to the meeting between President Erdogan and Minister Shoukry, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in discussions with his Egyptian counterpart. The talks between Fidan and Shoukry covered a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest to both countries. Following their meeting, the two ministers convened a joint news conference to address the media and provide insights into the outcomes of their discussions.



The diplomatic engagements between Turkey and Egypt signal efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation between the two nations, despite past disagreements and strained relations. The visit by Egypt's Foreign Minister to Turkey underscores a willingness on both sides to engage in constructive dialogue and explore avenues for enhancing bilateral ties and addressing regional challenges.

