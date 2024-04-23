UAE, Oman Discuss Restoring Int'l Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 23 (KUNA) -- The UAE and Oman discussed on Tuesday restoring peace and stability around the world.

This came in a joint statement from both sides during Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq's two-day state visit to the UAE upon the President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed's invitation, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The statement added that both leaders discussed the latest regional and international developments and cooperation between their countries to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples.

The UAE and Oman also reaffirmed their commitment to investment partnerships and represent a major stride towards economic cooperation to drive growth and development through strategic investments between the two countries.

Sultan Haitham expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, his government and people, wishing them further progress and prosperity.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed wished Oman and their people further progress and prosperity. (end)

