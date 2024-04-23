'Pakistan's Economy On Right Track For Robust Growth,' Claims Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, April 23 (IANS) Pakistan's Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Tuesday, said that the country's economy is moving in the right direction, highlighting the government's commitment to robust economic growth and comprehensive social development.

While addressing a business summit here, Aurangzeb said that despite a plethora of challenges at home and abroad, Pakistan has adopted a holistic approach and taken measures to improve economic indicators, signalling an optimistic outlook for the economy, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the last few months, the country's foreign exchange reserves have witnessed an upward trajectory, and the performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange remained remarkable, he said, underlining that the positive sentiments are helping to restore market confidence.

Besides that, Aurangzeb said that special policies are being introduced to foster foreign direct investment, and the country is effectively engaging with other nations in this regard.

Moreover, the agricultural sector in the country experienced notable growth with bumper crops, promising a positive ripple effect on the industrial sector, he added.

The minister said the government has been focusing on the transformation of key areas, including tax, energy sector forums, and reforms in state-owned enterprises, adding that the tax base is being enhanced for higher growth.