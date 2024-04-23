Sunak Tells Zelensky About The Largest Military Aid Package From Britain

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the allocation of the largest defense support package so far, amounting to half a billion pounds.

Zelensky announced this in his Telegram following the conversation, Ukrinform reports.

"I had a telephone conversation with Rishi Sunak. The British Prime Minister informed me of the allocation of the largest defense support package so far, worth half a billion pounds. Storm Shadow and other types of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles and boats, ammunition - all this is really needed by Ukraine on the battlefield," the President of Ukraine said.

He thanked the United Kingdom and the Prime Minister personally for showing such strong support, as well as for their readiness to further develop defense cooperation, especially with a focus on maritime and long-range capabilities.

"We also discussed the need to create an effective model for the confiscation of Russian assets and shared our expectations for the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland and the European Political Community Summit in the UK," Zelensky said.

Earlier, the British government's website reported that on Tuesday, April 23, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is traveling to Poland, where, in particular, he intends to announce the largest military aid package in history for Ukraine .

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky , Telegram