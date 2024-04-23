Met law enforcement issue two apologies over calling man publicly Jewish

(MENAFN) The Metropolitan Police has found itself embroiled in controversy after a video emerged online showing one of its officers advising a campaigner against anti-Semitism that he should avoid crossing a road near a pro-Palestinian rally due to being "openly Jewish." The incident, which occurred during a demonstration in London calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, has sparked outrage and prompted the Met Police to issue not one, but two apologies over the matter.



In the video footage, Gideon Falter, the chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, can be seen engaged in a conversation with a police officer who suggests that Falter's presence at the pro-Palestinian march may provoke a negative reaction. The officer's remark about Falter being "openly Jewish" has been widely condemned as inappropriate and discriminatory.



Falter, who asserts that he was simply returning from synagogue and wearing a traditional Jewish kippah skull cap, maintains that he had no intention of staging a counter-protest or inciting conflict. However, he expressed concern over what he perceives as the Metropolitan Police's failure to address the threat of antisemitic violence and its implication that certain areas of London are "no-go zones for Jews."



Assistant Police Commissioner Matt Twist took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to issue apologies on behalf of the Metropolitan Police, acknowledging that the use of the phrase "openly Jewish" was "hugely regrettable." Despite the apologies, the incident has reignited discussions about the policing of public demonstrations and the need to ensure the protection of all individuals, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.



The controversy surrounding the Metropolitan Police's handling of the situation underscores broader concerns about the rise of anti-Semitic incidents and the challenges faced by Jewish communities in navigating public spaces. As calls for accountability and sensitivity training within law enforcement continue to mount, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle against discrimination and prejudice in society.

