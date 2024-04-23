UN Secretary-General urges ‘UN 2.0’ to tackle contemporary challenges

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday stressed the importance of a "strengthened and modernized" United Nations to more effectively serve and assist global populations.



Amid multifaceted crises ranging from conflicts to climate, and poverty and inequality, the world looks to the UN "to help deliver the better, safer and greener world we need," the top UN official said.



"But we cannot solve 21st century problems with 20th century tools - we need a UN 2.0," he stressed, in a message opening the UN 2.0 week.



The transformation in skills and culture, encapsulated in the UN chief's vision of a UN 2.0, is focused on fostering cutting-edge capabilities in data, digital solutions, innovation, foresight and behavioral science - to deliver stronger results and help countries accelerate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The secretary-general's vision is elaborated in a policy brief launched last September.



In his Monday address, Guterres highlighted the necessity for a "forward-thinking culture" at the UN, driven by swift technological progress. He noted this was crucial in light of the significant reforms outlined in Our Common Agenda - his blueprint for global cooperation and revitalizing the Sustainable Development Goals - as well as the upcoming Summit of the Future, scheduled for Sept. 22-23 in New York.



"We're already seeing what is possible: From online resources for remote schools, to humanitarian aid based on real-time data, and technology that helps countries forecast and build resilience to disasters," the UN chief said.

