Enemy Using Chemical Weapons Near Ocheretyne Ukraine's Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation near Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region is difficult, with the enemy trying to gain a foothold in the southern part of the village and using ammunition with chemical substances.

At the same time, the greater part of the village is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Ukrinform reports, quoting Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of forces, as saying on Telegram .

"The situation in the area of the settlement of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region is difficult. In an effort to capture the settlement, the enemy is using the entire available arsenal of weapons against our units, including chemical poisons, and is trying to gain a foothold in the southern part of Ocheretyne," Voloshyn said.

According to him, Ukrainian forces now control the greater part of the village, and the southern part of the settlement is under the fire control of Ukrainian artillery. Comprehensive measures are being taken to dislodge the enemy from the southern part of Ocheretyne and stabilize the situation in this area, Voloshyn said.

