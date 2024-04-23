Plz, Kill Our Story Slugged: HUM-KUWAIT-SUDAN-AID And Use This Version Instead

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) THXNewsdesk





Kuwait dispatches 1st relief aid plane to Sudan



By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has sent its first aircraft carrying 40 tons of food and medical supplies and ambulances to Port Sudan International Airport.

Speaking to KUNA on this occasion, Deputy General Manager of Kuwait Society for Relief Omar Al-Thuwaini said today's aid plane is part of a humanitarian campaign that was jointly launched by the society and eight other Kuwaiti charities with a view to helping Sudanese people who have been affected by their country's war ramifications.

The Kuwaiti initiative is mainly intended to help answer Sudanese people's basic needs, primarily food, medicine, and shelter, amid the tough living conditions they are undergoing, he added.

In this context, he voiced gratitude and appreciation to Kuwaiti state bodies, chiefly the ministries of defense, foreign affairs, social affairs, and information, for their efforts to facilitate and speed up the humanitarian mission.

For his part, Chief of Relief and Projects at the Kuwait Society for Relief Mahmoud Al-Mesbah said the first Kuwaiti aid aircraft carried 20 pallets of medical suppliers, 20 pallets of foodstuff and three amublances.

Kuwaiti relief aid comes under the direction of the country's political leadership for sending necessary humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people in order to ease war impacts.

Kuwait sent 16 relief aid planes carrying hundreds of tons of food and medical supplies, clothes, and ambulances to Sudan in June. (end)

