Moin-Ul-Haq Stadium Set For Major Revamp As BCA Cricket Complex To Feature Elite Facilities

This project marks a significant step forward for Bihar's cricketing landscape, ushering in a new era of sporting excellence in the State.

Following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the agreement papers / MOU will be signed paving the way for the Cricket Complex premises which shall include mainly two cricket grounds of standard size. First shall be the main Stadium and the other one to facilitate Board matches and other matches.

From cutting-edge amenities to world-class infrastructure, the stage is set for a thrilling journey towards a brighter future for cricket in Bihar.

The Cricket Complex premises shall be of the most advanced technology including a clubhouse, Corporate Boxes & Hospitality Lounge, BCCI President/ Secretary Box, Members gallery, General gallery/ Stand to accommodate 40-50 thousand spectators in the main stadium, Canteens, Hostels and 50- 60 rooms/ suits of 5-star standard in the premises.