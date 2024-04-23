               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Yuan Internationalization Drive Hits A Local Speed Bump


(MENAFN- Asia Times) As Chinese leader Xi Jinping works to increase the yuan's role in global trade and finance, he's encountering an unexpected speed bump: mainland companies.

New data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) suggest corporate chieftains are dragging their feet on converting foreign-exchange earnings into local currency.

In March, FX deposits rose to
US$833 billion
from $779 billion a month earlier, signaling that businesses are slow-walking moves to swap earnings into their home currency.

The most obvious explanation: higher offshore interest rates that are contributing to a weaker-than-expected yuan.

“This huge positive yield spread is not evaporating anytime soon,” says Alvin Tan, currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The rate differential between the US and China is the most positive since 2007.“This powerful fundamental fact,” Tan notes,“is enough to explain why Chinese exporters are reluctant to exchange dollars for yuan.”

It's also another reason for Beijing's currency managers to resist the urge to chase a falling yen downward in the months ahead. It might backfire in ways that run counter to Xi's grand vision for“yuanization.”

Granted, Xi and Premier Li Qiang have so far resisted the urge to devalue. But as Asia's biggest economy hits intensifying headwinds, a weaker exchange rate could be just the thing to juice exports and ensure gross domestic product (GDP) stays near 5% and deflationary pressures remain in check.

There are myriad reasons why Team Xi and PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng have not chased the yen lower.




People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng faces a currency dilemma. Image: Twitter Screengrab

For one thing, it would make it harder for property development giants to make offshore bond payments, raising the odds of more China Evergrande Group-like defaults. For another, it could make China an even bigger flashpoint ahead of the November 5 US election.

The biggest worry, though, is damaging Xi's long-term priority to internationalize China's currency as an alternative to the US dollar.

To be sure,“it appears that China's expanding trade ties and financial infrastructure suggest that the potential for further yuanization has not been exhausted,” says Dmitry Dolgin, economist at ING Bank.

Yet Xi's balancing act is becoming more difficult as the yen slides to 34-year lows. The yen's 9.7% drop this year alone isn't making Beijing's life easier as it struggles to stabilize consumer prices.

Faster GDP also might give Xi's reform team greater latitude to address China's property crisis, reduce record youth unemployment and tame runaway local government borrowing.

When Fitch Ratings downgraded China's sovereign credit rating to“negative” from“stable” earlier this month, it listed local and regional governments' financial strains among its biggest worries.

Municipalities, Fitch said,“have been affected by the property slowdown and some local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) are facing refinancing pressures.”

