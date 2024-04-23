Salman Khan Firing Case: Mumbai Police Recovers Two Pistols, 13 Bullets From Tapi River

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Mumbai police's crime branch has made significant discovery during their ongoing operation to retrieve firearms believed to be connected to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, PTI reported efforts in Gujarat's Tapi River have yielded two pistols, three magazines and 13 bullets, an official told the wire agency on April 23 Read | Shooting at Salman Khan's house: Accused were 'ordered' to fire 10 rounds, threw gun in Surat's Tapi RiverA dedicated team comprising 12 officials, including senior police inspector Daya Nayak, known as the \"encounter specialist\", is continuing their search at the site. The assistance of scuba divers is also being utilised, the official added Suspects and Recovery DetailsVicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), the two suspects apprehended in connection with the firing incident outside Galaxy Apartment on April 14, were reported to have fled the scene on a motorcycle. They were subsequently arrested on April 16 in Mata No Madh near Bhuj town, Gujarat, following a joint effort by the Mumbai and Kutch police teams Read | 'Causing harm or taking his life': Why did Bishnoi gang target Salman Khan? Accused reveal detailsDuring interrogation, the suspects disclosed that they disposed of the weapons into the Tapi River from a railway bridge while en route to Bhuj after fleeing Mumbai to police sources, the duo's primary motive behind the shooting seems to be creating \"terror\".Mumbai police have identified gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as \"wanted accused\" in connection with the incident. It is alleged that Gupta and Pal were acting under the instructions of the Bishnoi brothers Read | Shooting at Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai crime branch records Dabangg actor's statement as witnessWhile Lawrence is currently incarcerated at Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat for another case, his brother Anmol is believed to be residing in either Canada or the United States, as per official statements.(With inputs from PTI)

