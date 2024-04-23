Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know Why You Must Recite Hanuman Chalisa

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The hymn that most effectively captures the virtues of Lord Hanuman is the Hanuman Chalisa. Lord Hanuman, the most important god in Hinduism, is a fierce follower of Lord Rama and a symbol of bravery, tenacity, devotion, and modesty.



Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 23 this year.

Hinduism emphasizes on this 40-verse hymn, written and composed by revered poet and saint Goswami Tulsidas Ji.

To accumulate money and good fortune, recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times in the afternoon.



Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa 108 times over 108 days is required for those who are experiencing negative consequences from planetary alignments.

The Hanuman Chalisa has to be chanted 31 times in the Brahma Muhurat for 40 consecutive days to

cure major ailments.

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is a devotional practice that strengthens one's connection with Lord Hanuman, the deity known for his strength, devotion, and courage.

Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa eleven times at sunset is the way to overcome fear and regain mental power.

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is considered conducive to spiritual growth and inner strength. The verses contain teachings, anecdotes, and praises of Hanuman that inspire devotees.

To achieve success in all the desired endeavours, one must continue reciting the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times a day throughout their life.

