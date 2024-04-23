WATCH: Esha Deol Gets Trolled For Alleged Lip Job; Netizens Ask 'Yeh Kya Hua?'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Esha Deol recently visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan with her sister Ahana Deol.
This
comes
at a time
when their mother, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini, is running as a BJP candidate in Mathura for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Following her visit to the city in Uttar Pradesh, Esha
was spotted
chatting with the journalists, and a video of the event went viral on social media. However, it has surprised and saddened netizens for a different reason.
In a video clip that
the news agency ANI shared on X, actress Esha Deol was asked
about her views on development in Mathura.
“This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are maintained and preserved here...
There are a lot of supporters in Mathura. The people
here,
want my mother to win and stay in Mathura...
She still has a lot more to do...
We are meeting the youth of Mathura and spreading awareness to vote,”
the actress said.
However, shortly after
the video was posted, some social media users commented on it, asking Esha whether she had gotten her
"lip job"
done. Netizens were disappointed with
Esha's
purported lip job.
“Once upon a time, Esha Deol looked beautiful. What happened to her now?”
one of the users wrote.
“Why do I feel like a dog has bitten Esha Deol on her lips????”
another added.
“That's
how you
shouldn't
do a lip job,”
a third comment read.
Meanwhile, Esha Deol announced her divorce from her husband, Bharat Takhtani, in February of this year. The two, who
got
married in 2012, parted ways after being together for 11 years.
In a
joint statement that Isha and Bharat issued, they
revealed that they have decided to separate
“mutually and amicably”.
“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways.
Through this shift in our lives,
the
best interests and welfare
of our two children
is
and will be of utmost importance to us.
We'd
appreciate our privacy is respected,”
their statement read.
Isha and Bharat are parents to their daughters Radhya and Miraya, who are six and four years old
respectively.
