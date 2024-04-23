WATCH: Esha Deol Gets Trolled For Alleged Lip Job; Netizens Ask 'Yeh Kya Hua?'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Esha Deol recently visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan with her sister Ahana Deol.

This

comes

at a time

when their mother, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini, is running as a BJP candidate in Mathura for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Following her visit to the city in Uttar Pradesh, Esha

was spotted

chatting with the journalists, and a video of the event went viral on social media. However, it has surprised and saddened netizens for a different reason.

In a video clip that

the news agency ANI shared on X, actress Esha Deol was asked

about her views on development in Mathura.

“This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are maintained and preserved here...

There are a lot of supporters in Mathura. The people

here,

want my mother to win and stay in Mathura...

She still has a lot more to do...

We are meeting the youth of Mathura and spreading awareness to vote,”

the actress said.

Also Read:

Video of Mohanlal kissing Mammootty at award function goes viral; WATCH

However, shortly after

the video was posted, some social media users commented on it, asking Esha whether she had gotten her

"lip job"

done. Netizens were disappointed with

Esha's

purported lip job.

“Once upon a time, Esha Deol looked beautiful. What happened to her now?”

one of the users wrote.

“Why do I feel like a dog has bitten Esha Deol on her lips????”

another added.

“That's

how you

shouldn't

do a lip job,”

a third comment read.

Also Read:

SEXY photos: 9 times Esha Gupta shows off her curves in body-hugging dresses

Meanwhile, Esha Deol announced her divorce from her husband, Bharat Takhtani, in February of this year. The two, who

got

married in 2012, parted ways after being together for 11 years.

In a

joint statement that Isha and Bharat issued, they

revealed that they have decided to separate

“mutually and amicably”.

“We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways.

Through this shift in our lives,

the

best interests and welfare

of our two children

is

and will be of utmost importance to us.

We'd

appreciate our privacy is respected,”

their statement read.

Isha and Bharat are parents to their daughters Radhya and Miraya, who are six and four years old

respectively.