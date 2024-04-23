Iron To Vitamins: Know Benefits Of Eating Upma

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Upma is a quick and easy dish to prepare, making it a convenient option for busy mornings or when you need a nutritious meal in a short time.

Upma is relatively low in calories compared to other breakfast options, making it suitable for those looking to manage their weight or reduce calorie intake.

Iron is an essential mineral for our body and consuming semolina Upma is an easy way of fueling your body with the mineral.



A bowl of Upma has fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats. It is also low in cholesterol.

A fiber-rich diet also helps in maintaining a healthy weight.

Upma provides a good amount of carbohydrates, which are essential for providing energy to the body, making it an ideal breakfast option to kickstart your day.

Upma can be made more nutritious by adding vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans, increasing its vitamin and mineral content.

The sodium content in Upma is low, which helps control blood pressure. Also, it contains manganese, & due to its anti-oxidative properties, it plays a vital role in controlling BP.

