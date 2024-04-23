Israel attacks aimed at Iranian airbase

(MENAFN) The New York Times has reported that explosions near the Iranian city of Isfahan on Friday morning were the result of Israeli strikes targeting a military airfield, according to anonymous sources. Neither Israel nor Iran has officially commented on the incident, which comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations.



The reported Israeli strike follows a series of recent escalations in the region. Last Saturday, Iran launched a drone and missile strike in retaliation for the April 1 bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, an attack that killed several senior officers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. In response, Israel vowed to retaliate, setting the stage for further confrontations.



Residents of Isfahan and Tabriz reported hearing a series of blasts early on Friday, with Iranian officials confirming that the military airbase near Isfahan was targeted. Despite the explosions, Brigadier Siavash Mihandoust, a senior army commander in Isfahan province, stated that no damage had been reported.



The timing and nature of the reported strike have raised concerns about escalating tensions in the region. Bloomberg reported that Israel had warned the United States in advance of the impending strike, signaling a departure from previous incidents where such communication occurred after the fact. Iran, meanwhile, has vowed to retaliate against Israel but has also cautioned the United States to refrain from involvement.



The delay in Iran's response, coupled with public accusations of international inaction, underscores the fraught dynamics at play. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi praised last Saturday's strike on Israel in a speech but made no mention of the explosions in Isfahan or Tabriz.



As the situation continues to unfold, there are growing fears of further retaliation and escalation between Israel and Iran. The reported strike on the Iranian airbase underscores the volatility of the region and the potential for further destabilization amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

