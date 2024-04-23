In escalation of tensions Iran launches direct attack on Israel from its territory

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, Iran launched a direct attack on Israel from its territory, marking the first instance of such aggression. The attack, which occurred on the night of April 13, involved a barrage of drones and missiles targeting Israeli cities and military installations. The exchange of fire followed an earlier Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, resulting in casualties, including high-ranking Iranian officers.



Reports indicate that the Iranian attack on Israel was one of the most powerful in history, involving over 300 launches, including drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. The intensity of the assault overwhelmed Israel's Iron Dome defense system, leading to widespread panic among Israeli citizens and prompting retaliatory measures.



Notably, Iran was not the sole actor in the attacks, with Yemeni Houthis, pro-Iranian groups from Iraq, and Hezbollah reportedly participating in the assault on Israel. The coordinated nature of the attacks underscores the complex dynamics and alliances at play in the region.



The escalation of hostilities has raised concerns about the potential for a full-scale regional war in the Middle East. The involvement of multiple actors and the use of advanced weaponry heighten the risk of further violence and instability in the region.



In response to the attacks, Israel and its allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Jordan, have taken retaliatory military actions. Israel, in particular, has employed countermeasures to disable the guidance systems of Iranian missiles and drones, underscoring the escalating conflict and the stakes involved.



As tensions continue to mount, the international community faces the challenge of de-escalating the situation and preventing further violence. The events of April 13 serve as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of the Middle East and the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to address underlying grievances and mitigate the risk of wider conflict

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108126241