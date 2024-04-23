Minister Of Municipality Chairs 1St IOFS Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah chaired the First Extraordinary General Assembly for the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), held through teleconferencing, to appoint a new Director General of the organization, following the nomination submitted by the Republic of Kazakhstan to appoint Ambassador Berik Aryn instead of the former Director General.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasised Qatar's continued support for the IOFS and for all efforts made to improve the reality of food security in Islamic countries. The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies Ministers of Agriculture from 27 member states, along with representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

One of the key objectives of IOFS is to provide expertise and technical know-how to member states on various aspects of sustainable agriculture, rural development, food security, and biotechnology.